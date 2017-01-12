Barton blast as Guils punished by ruthless Denbigh

Huws Gray Alliance

Denbigh Town 5

Guilsfield 3

SHELL shocked Danny Barton insisted Guilsfield must get “back to basics” after a 5-3 defeat at improving Denbigh Town.

The Clos Mytton side found themselves 4-0 behind after just fifteen minutes at Central Park with Aaron Hassall the scourge of the villagers defence after heading a third minute opener.

Moments later Hassall’s 25 yard blast left goalkeeper Dave Littleford with no hope and seconds later ex-Newtown player Gareth Partridge blasted home from distance.

Hassall completed his 14 minute hat-trick by turning home Andy Swarbrick’s right wing cross.

Jake Cooke reduced the arrears from the penalty spot on the hour mark after Jack Richards was fouled by Tony Davies but seconds later the Guils were breached again as Jake Eyre slotted home Craig Pritchard’s cross.

Guilsfield ended the match on top with Adam Jenkins converting a late double following goalmouth scrambles but it was too late to prevent defeat.

“​We had some choice words at half time and to be fair we got a reaction, winning the second half 3-1, but it’s not good enough,” said Barton. “We have a lot of potential but I said to the lads that potential is nothing if you're not prepared to work hard.”

GUILSFIELD: Littleford, Bromley, Cathrall, Rogers, Litchfield, Henderson, Irvine, Leonard, Edwards, Cooke, Richards. Subs Jenkins, Davies, Barton, Andrew