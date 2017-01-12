Llanrhaeadr up for the cup as Lambs silenced

Endaf Owens of Llanrhaeadr and Tom Jones of Kerry duel for the ball

Central Wales Cup Third Round

LLANRHAEADR survived a potential upset with a 2-0 win at Spar Mid Wales League Two leaders Kerry in the third round of the Central Wales Cup.

Goals from Marc Griffiths and Iwan Matthews ensured a battling victory for the Spar Mid Wales League One visitors.

Meanwhile Rhayader Town also survived a potential banana skin with a 4-1 win at home to Builth Wells inspired by Richie Powell.

Powell netted twice while the Red Kites conquest was completed by Ifan Burrell and Christian Jones with Jordan Hammond reducing the arrears with a consolation for the Bulls.

Holders Carno began their trophy defence in emphatic fashion, putting Llanfyllin Town to the sword 8-2 at Ty Brith despite a valiant first-half effort from the Montgomeryshire League side.

The Magpies sensed a shock after taking a third minute lead through Khyam Wyton but Carno hit back strongly with hat-tricks from Harry Holt and Pete Rees while a Richie Evans brace eased the Greens through to the fourth round.

Llanidloes Town caused one of the shocks of the round after snatching a last gasp winner in a 3-2 win at home to Berriew.

The Rhiewsiders arrived at Victoria Avenue unbeaten in 17 games and stormed ahead thanks to goals from Dave Roberts and Steff Rogers before the Daffodils staged a dramatic fightback with Gareth Owen and George Clarke goals restoring parity.

Time was almost up when Ed Clarke’s corner was turned into his own net by Berriew top scorer Richard Davies as the Daffodils celebrated a memorable fightback.

Machynlleth prevailed 5-4 winners in a thrilling all Spar Mid Wales League One tie against Hay St Marys.

Braces from Jack Briggs and Matt Croose were not enough for the visiting Saints as a Joseph Bell double and goals from Andrew Page, Alex Davies and Jack Williamson gave the home side the win.

Joey Price struck twice as Radnor Valley hit back to prevail 2-1 winners at home to Llandrindod Wells who led through Elliot Williams before Valley gave new manager Paul Morgan the perfect start to his tenure.

Borth United completed a shock with Liam Lewis and an own goal cancelling out a Llion Jenkins strike in a 2-1 win at home to Spar Mid Wales League One visitors Bow Street while Tywyn Bryncrug ground out a 3-0 win at home to Dyffryn Banw with goals from James Morgan, Aled Jones and Mark Edmondson.

New signing Stuart Buckley-Robins maintained his impressive form since arriving at Montgomery Town with a brace in a 6-0 win at home to Guilsfield while Robbie Hartshorne’s hat-trick and Liam Rimmer strike completed the Canaries emphatic win.

Llansantffraid Village made light work of fellow Spar Mid Wales League Two side Newbridge with goals from Nathan Buckley, Tom Gayle, Bryn Jones and Toby Thomas cancelling Aeron Powell’s reply.

Meanwhile Max McLoughlin struck twice as Churchstoke won 3-1 at Trewern with Joe Haycock also netting the for the visitors while the Tigers reduced the arrears through Jake Mann.

Llanymynech withdrew from the competition and handed scheduled visitors Aberaeron a walkover.