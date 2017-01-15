Newtown fire station needs you: Town's brigade makes appeal for new recruits

NEWTOWN Fire Station has launched a recruitment drive as they are on the lookout for six on-call firefighters.

The station is holding a recruitment evening on January 24 for prospective on call firefighters to attend and gather more information.

The service is welcoming applications from people who are reasonably fit and healthy, and applicants need to live within 10 minutes of the station.

Taking on the role could offer an extra source of income, with on call firefighters also having careers outside the service, but who wish to serve their community and respond to emergencies.

On average an on call firefighter is called out two to three times a week for a couple of hours.

Group manager Steve Rowlands, head of operational response for North Powys, is urging people who want to make a difference to come forward: “This is an exciting opportunity for any individual who wishes to challenge themselves and serve their local community.

“If you want to make a difference to the community of Newtown, come and pay us a visit during our recruitment evening on January 24.”

Running from 4pm to 5.30pm and 7pm to 8.30pm, the event will see a presentation being delivered that summarises the work, requirements and the application process to become an on-call firefighter.

Visitors can expect a taster of the practical testing and all applicants will also have the opportunity to quiz our friendly staff during a question and answer session.

Mr Rowlands added: “If you are successful in your application, we will provide you with all the training and support required to deliver community safety advice, tackle road traffic collisions and fight fires.

“As a Fire and Rescue Service, we serve every member of Mid and west Wales and we welcome applications from all members of our communities.”