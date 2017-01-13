Man stole tools after taking heroin in Llandrindod Wells

A MAN stole tools from a shop after taking heroin, a court has heard.

Ryan Norman Jolly, 35, pleaded guilty to the theft of £57 worth of tools from Boys and Boden when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court last week.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said Jolly was seen taking a tool from a shelf and concealing it under his jacket at around 5pm on December 7.

He then left the shop without paying and was followed, handing over a set of spanners after realising he had been caught out.

When Jolly was arrested, he admitted taking the items but said he didn’t know why. He had been under the influence of heroin, which he had taken half an hour before the incident.

The court also heard that Jolly, of Troed Y Rhiw, Llandrindod Wells, had similar convictions in the past and had been to prison.

Phil Sherrard, for Jolly, said: “He was last in trouble in 2008. When he left custody he led an upright life, he got himself into employment and into a relationship that he is still in.

“A number of years down the road, he developed health problems and ended up taking substances that he shouldn’t.

“He has engaged with Kaleidoscope and is on methadone. He is doing much better now than he was at the time of the offence.

“This does represent a lapse in his behaviour. If you look at his record before 2008, he was in and out of the courts on a regular basis. Since that period of incarceration, he has kept himself out of trouble.”

Jolly was given a conditional discharge for 12 months, and told to pay £57 compensation to the store as the items were not deemed fit for re-sale.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.