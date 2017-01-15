Welshpool police station closed for big upgrade

WELSHPOOL Police Station has closed for eight weeks as part of improvement works.

The station closed on January 11 for essential works on the heating system and minor fabric works to be carried out.

During this time normal service will continue, with the Neighbourhood Policing Team based in the nearby fire station.

The Public Call point outside the police station will be working as usual and officers will attend from the Fire Brigade Station when called.

Inspector Jonathan Tatton said the investment shows the force’s commitment to services in the town.

He said: “This level of investment in Welshpool Police Station clearly demonstrates our commitment to keeping a local policing base in the town and our desire to ensure our facilities are fit for operational use for the future.

“It will house a number of police officers and police staff who together, will continue to keep the public safe.

“These works will ensure that we are able to provide the highest standards of service to our communities in the Welshpool area.”

County Councillor Phil Pritchard welcomed the investment.

He added: “The station has been there for a long time, and if these works are needed then they need to take place. It is good to see the force move in with the fire service, as there is always good co-operation, and both services can remain to serve the town.”