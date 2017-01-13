Driving licence appeal rejected for man who caused Newtown crash

A MAN who caused a head-on collision, near Newtown, which left another driver with serious injuries, has failed to get his driving licence back early.

Richard Darren Evans, 49, of Cwmbwrla, Swansea, was in September of 2014 jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for three years, with an extended driving test, after he admitted a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Mold Crown Court.

On Tuesday he was back at the same court to apply for his driving licence back early.

The crane driver, working in London, told how his step-son had been attacked in Swansea on New Year’s Eve and had received a serious head injury. He had remained at Morriston Hospital and was due to be released this week.

His mother-in-law had died and his wife was beside herself with grief. She was doing all the driving, he had worked in the West Country and now in London, and he said he needed his licence to be able to support her as any husband should.

He also suffered from dyslexia and he would struggle with the theory side of the extended driving test.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said that he did have sympathy for him.

A question mark had arisen about whether the court had the power to remove a disqualification where it involved an extended driving test being taken.

A court would certainly be unable to remove the driving test requirement. But in the present case, taking into account the nature of the original offence, he would not allow the application.

It had been a very serious collision and there was no reason to reduce the driving ban, he said.

Evans was driving on the A483 near Aberbechan, Newtown, on January 1 when he tried to overtake a line of traffic including a lorry. There was a head-on collision with a car being driven the other way by Shah Alam.

He had over taken on centre solid double white lines and other vehicles had made way for him to pull in but he did not do so, explained prosecuting barrister Sarah Badrawy. The court heard that Evans had been travelling from his home near Swansea, to his uncle’s home in Liverpool.

In evidence this week, Mr Evans said that it had been a nightmare. He did not set out intentionally to do it.

“I overtook. It was a split second decision which was wrong by me. I did not go out to harm anybody. I was not rushing to get to Liverpool,” he explained.