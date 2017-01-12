Figures reveal asbestos in 80 Powys schools

ASBESTOS containing material (ACM) can be found at 48 schools in Montgomeryshire, 14 in Radnorshire and 80 schools across Powys.

The latest figures were revealed in a Freedom of Information Request to Powys County Council (PCC) by Lucie Stephens, a national anti-asbestos campaigner.

A petition by Ms Stephens is calling on the government to introduce a phased removal of asbestos from schools by 2028 and for parents and staff to be informed of any on site ACM.

Ms Stephens sadly lost her mother, Sue Stephens, in June 2016 to mesothelioma, a lung cancer disease which in most cases is caused by exposure to asbestos (according to Cancer Research UK).

Sue was a teacher in Devon and only found out her place of work had ACM after her diagnosis.

Ms Stephens’ petition against asbestos in schools started after Sue’s death and currently has more than 10,600 signatures.

Speaking to the County Times about her goals and motivations, Ms Stephens said: “Long term we need to get asbestos out of schools, two million asbestos fibres can fit on a pin head.

“The best way is to get rid of the risk by 2028.

“In the mean time, we need an annual report from schools for staff and teachers, telling them where the asbestos is in the school and what the risk is. It is a total black hole. People just don’t know it is there.”

A survey in May 2015 by the National Union of Teachers found that 44 per cent of teachers had not been told whether their school contains asbestos. 95 per cent were unaware that Britain has the highest mesothelioma rate in the world.

Ms Stephens added: “Deaths by mesothelioma are recorded by profession. Because being a pupil is universal, that doesn’t get recorded.

“We just don’t know how many people are being affected.

“Because it takes 15 to 60 years to develop, those people are dying at a later stage.”

Ms Stephens’ campaign has been working alongside a similar campaign in Wales called Right to Know: Asbestos in Schools Wales Campaign.

Founder of the Welsh movement, Cenric Clement-Evans has spent years trying to establish who is responsible for asbestos in Welsh schools: Westminster or Welsh Government.

He said: “It all boils down to where responsibility lies. Education and Health are devolved issues, but health and safety is not.

“The issue is in a state of ping-pong between the governments.”

In response to the FOI requests, asking local authorities about asbestos in schools, Mr Clement-Evans said they paint a disturbing picture of complacency.

To parents, teachers and anyone concerned seeking advice, Ms Stephens said: “The most important thing is to ask your school.

“Ask the headteacher and governors, what is in the school, where it is and how it is being managed.

“People should also contact their MPs and AMs.”

The petition against asbestos in school and for annual reports is at: you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/protect-our-children-and-teachers-from-asbestos- exposure-in-schools

The Welsh campaign by Mr Clement- Evans is at: www.righttoknowasbestos.org

The FOI also revealed there have been no recorded incidents of asbestos exposure in Powys schools in the past five years and there have been no claims made.

PCC has also not been served with any improvement or prohibition, or guidance by the HSE in relation to the management of asbestos in schools in the last five years.

All known ACM is inspected annually by in-house staff and the asbestos management plans are updated accordingly, post inspection.

In total, there are 99 schools in Powys across 101 sites, 80 of these sites contain asbestos.

When asked about asbestos management plans and possible removal of asbestos from schools, a spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “Each site has its own asbestos survey document which contains all management action plans relating to each ACM.

“Each ACM is re-inspected annually, with the survey document updated accordingly.

“PCC has no plan nor policy to remove ACM other than during planned refurbishment works.

“The county council has a very robust system in place which provides detailed information on asbestos management for every county council building including schools.

“All information about asbestos is given to the premise manager and in the case of the schools that is the headteacher.”

THE 48 Montgomeryshire schools that have ACM are:

Abermule CP School, Arddleen CP School, Banw CP School, Brynhafren CP School, Berriew CP School, Caersws CP School, Carreghofa CP School, Castle Caereinion CiW School, Ysgol Glantwymyn, Churchstoke CP School, Ysgol Bro Cynllaith (Llansilin), Llangedwyn CP School, Forden CiW School, Guilsfield CP School, St Michael’s School, Kerry, Leighton CP School, Llanbrynmair CP School, Llandinam CP School, Llandysilio CiW School, Llanerfyl Foundation School, Llanfair Caereinion CP School, Llanfechain CiW School, Llanfyllin CP School, Llanidloes CP School, Ysgol Gynradd Bro Hyddgen, Montgomery CiW School, Maesyrhandir CP School, Hafren Junior School, Ladywell Green Nursery & Infants School, Penygloddfa CP School, Treowen CP School, Cylch Meithrin Y Drenewydd, Ysgol Pennant, Pontrobert CP School, Buttington / Trewern CP School, Gungrog CiW School, Ardwyn Nursery & Infants school, Ysgol Maesydre, Oldford Infants School, Brynllywarch Hall Residential School, Ysgol Cedewain, Caereinion High School, Llanfyllin High School, Llanidloes High School, Ysgol Uwchradd Bro Hyddgen, Newtown High School, Welshpool High School and Pupil Referral Unit (Old College).

The 14 Radnorshire schools that have ACM are: Crossgates CP school, Franksbridge CP School, Irfon Valley CP School, Gladestry CiW, Knighton Primary School, Llanbister CP School, Llanelwedd CP School, Llanfihangel Rhydithon CP School, Radnor Valley CP School, Presteigne CP School, Rhayader CiW School, Builth Wells High School, Llandrindod High School and Newtown High School (John Beddoes Campus). Nantmel CiW School also had ACM but is excluded from the list as it closed on December 31, 2016.

The 18 schools with ACM in Breconshire are: Mount Street Infants School, Mount Street Junior School, Brecon Pupil Referral Unit, Bronllys CP School, Clyro CiW School, Cradoc CP School, Crickhowell CP School, Sennybridge CP School, Hay on Wye CP School, Llanbedr CiW School, Llangattock CiW School, Llangorse CiW School, Llangynidr CP School, Talgarth CP School, Brecon High School, Crickhowell High School, Gwernyfed High School and Maesydderwen Comprehensive School.