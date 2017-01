A 60-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation after a number of thefts from vans were reported in the Montgomery area in October and November.

The man from the Macclesfield area was arrested and bailed pending further inquiries.

Officers are carrying out proactive operations to combat any further thefts and are reminding workmen to security tag their tools and equipment and to keep them locked away at night.

Anyone with information about the offences is asked to call 101.