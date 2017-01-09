Gardener's dog bit tourist staying at holiday cottage for Royal Welsh Show

A woman staying in a holiday cottage for the Royal Welsh Show was bitten by the gardener’s dog, a court heard.

Indeg Bishop was bitten by a black Labrador when she tried to stop it getting at her cocker spaniel in the garden of the cottage on July 19.

The dog’s owner, Richard Charles Bligh Nutting, 67, appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court, and admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said that Nutting, of Llanynis, worked at the Cefnllysgwynne Estate, where the cottage is situated.

He regularly took his dog, Wellington, along and let him run around the grounds while he worked.

On the day of the incident, Nutting had gone to the cottage to check the occupants were out before allowing Wellington to run free as he began some gardening work nearby.

At some point, the dog had run off towards the cottage, where Ms Bishop’s family had returned and were sitting outside with their dog.

Mr Davies said: “Ms Bishop saw a black dog running towards where she was sat. It was growling and trying to get to her dog.”

Ms Bishop then put her hand down with the intention of grabbing either dog to separate them, when the Labrador bit her hand causing cuts.

She required hospital treatment including stitches and a tetanus jab.

When interviewed by police, Nutting said he noticed the dog had run off and there had been an incident, but that it was normally well behaved and didn’t cause any problems.

Mr Davies added that Ms Bishop’s cocker spaniel was also injured during the incident and required vet treatment in excess of £1,250, though there was no invoice for this.

Tim Van Rees, for Nutting, said: “Wellington is eight years old. There are no previous incidents of any sort because he’s always been perfectly friendly and well behaved.”

About the incident, he said: “There was a confrontation between the two dogs and they weren’t on the best of terms.”

Mr Van Rees said Nutting wished to apologise to Ms Bishop for her injuries but the injury to her dog was disputed.

He added: “There is no doubt at all that Mr Nutting is a fit and proper person to own the dog. Those who know Wellington have testified about how good he is and how well he is looked after.

“Mr Nutting has no previous convictions at all and this is a wholly isolated incident.”

Nutting was fined £600 and ordered to pay £300 compensation to Ms Bishop, though no compensation was ordered for the disputed vet bill.

Nutting was also told to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge, and an order was made that Wellington must now be muzzled at all times outside the house.