Last orders for popular Knighton community cafe couple

POPULAR local couple David and Leonie Miller retired in December after running the café at Knighton Community Market for the past seven years.

The couple were presented with a gardening shop voucher bought with money donated by all the stall holders.

The voucher was presented by Karen Plant who helps run the market and is chairperson of Knighton Community Centre where the market is usually held.

For the next few months the market is being held in the Drill Hall while the community centre is refurbished and the next market will be on February 11.

Despite reduced space, the market cafe, now being run by a cheerful bunch of volunteers as a community centre fundraiser, remains a great place to socialise.

David and Leonie Miller, centre, are seen being congratulated on their retirement by Knighton community market regular stallholder Julie Watts, left, and Community Centre chairperson, Karen Plant, right