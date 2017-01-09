Firm fined £180,000 after man lost both legs in devastating landfill site accident

An employee at a landfill site lost both his legs after being hit by a large shovel loading machine in a devastating accident, a court has heard.

Emrys Hughes, a 65-year-old grandfather worked as a tractor driver at the Bryn Posteg site in Llanidloes, where he took a heavy impact as he walked in the yard, and had to have both legs amputated above the knees.

Mold Crown Court Court heard on Friday January 6, Mr Hughes, a respected employee, life-time driver, keen gardener and part time farmer, will never walk again.

His employers, Sundorn Products Ltd, part of Potters Group, were fined £180,000 with £7,650 costs after admitting a health and safety breach.

Following the incident in November 2015, Mr Hughes was in intensive care for many weeks, and in hospital until April 2016, with his partner having to give up work to care for him.

