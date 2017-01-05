Morgan takes over at Radnor

PAUL Morgan has been appointed manager of Spar Mid Wales League One side Radnor Valley.

Morgan paid tribute to long serving predecessor Steve Pigott who masterminded the club's rise from recreation league to level three in the Welsh pyramid.

Morgan said: "Steve has done fantastic job as manager of Radnor Valley Football Club and I personally think he's the best clubman I've come across.

"He's assembled a great squad and at Steve's request I'm to take over and and as the new manager I've made the decision to make Joey Price my assistant.

"We will be looking to finish very strongly and stay in this league this season and then have a hard pre season and carry on the progression so we will be a real force to reckon with.

"With the quality of young players coming through improving every game and the great support we have, while enjoying the support of Steve working behind the scenes in different areas of the club, it's exciting times for the club