Llanidloes Town Council pays out to save residents' free parking

LLANIDLOES Town Council has agreed to spend £1,500 to safeguard a free car park in the town.

The small car park at Church Place, run by Powys County Council (PCC), is free and is used extensively by local residents in the area.

However the future of the car park came under threat when it was discussed at a Powys Council cabinet meeting before Christmas.

PCC said if the town council did not enter into an agreement on the car park, residents would have to purchase permits and it would become a paid car park.

However, County Cllr Gareth Morgan confirmed an agreement had been reached whereby the town council will pay an annual fee of £1,500 to keep the car park as it is.

Cllr Morgan said: “It will be kept as the status quo.

“My main concern was that local residents still had somewhere in the area to park.

“If we hadn’t agreed to this it would have been expensive for residents to park and gain permits.”

Cllr Morgan praised portfolio holder County Cllr John Brunt for his common sense attitude towards the problem.

He said: “Cllr Brunt is a sensible man, who used common sense and knows what he is talking about.

“He came up with an idea that worked.

“He worked out if every car parking space in the car park was filled, it would total £1,500.

“Cllr Brunt said if we paid this, it would remain as it is, which we agreed.

“It would be nonsense to have changed it to a paid car park, and put all that equipment in a small car park.”