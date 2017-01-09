New book lifts lid on Newtown's history

AS A NEW year begins, residents of Newtown have a unique chance to look back at their town’s history thanks to a new book.

‘Around and About Newtown in 101 Objects’ is the latest publication of Newtown Local History Group, with each page lifting the lid on an object around Newtown and its history.

While the book recognises iconic Newtown landmarks such as the Pryce Jones building, Robert Owen Statue and Newtown Castle, it also shines a light on the little-known gems that many of us walk past every day without realising.

This was what inspired David Peate, of Newtown Local History Group, to try and get them some recognition, after the idea came to him on a trip to Dorset.

“While on holiday, I saw a book entitled ‘Dorset History in 101 Objects,” said David.

“I thought that a similar book for Newtown would be both a good seller for the Newtown Local History Group and of general interest.

“At the same time, Newtonians old and new and others would be able to see some objects around the town and within the twin parishes of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn that would otherwise be passed by with little regard, or even without interest.”

With the ambitious figure of 101 to aim for, David set about compiling the book with help from another member of the group, Joy Hamer.

Featured objects include hidden engravings, stonework and plaques as well as buildings, bridges and landmarks, each giving an insight into an area of the town’s history up until 2016.

David said: “The objects selected are an eclectic mix, there is a chair from the Robert Owen Museum and the tree that crossed the river Severn, the river gauges and the rood screen.

“The number of items was, of course, limited by the catchy title although further objects have since come to light.

“At first, we thought that the figure of 101 was not achievable but we were wrong. It was and we did achieve it.

“It was quite natural that some of the objects appealed to us more than others. Items like the benchmarks that we pass by without noticing or the writing on the rails on Longbridge.”

Many of the objects will be recognisable to any resident of Newtown, and you may even find a glimpse of your family history in the book’s pages.

Mine is the Geraint Goodwin plaque on the side of Barclay’s bank, the first item in the book, a tribute to the Newtown-born author and poet. Goodwin, a cousin of my great-great-nan, is best known for writing ‘The Heyday in the Blood,’ but started out as a journalist at the Montgomeryshire Express.

As well as documenting the objects, the book tells the stories of the people and events that led them to be there, some of which could almost become books themselves.

A real standout is the tale of the Lovers’ Graves at St Mary’s Church, which commemorate Newtown’s own Romeo and Juliet – Richard Owen and Jane Lewis – who took their own lives in 1815 when their parents stopped them marrying. Others include stories of Romans, French prisoners of war, and how the town began with a Tuesday market in 1279.

“The research for the book threw up the stories of the Lovers’ Graves, the Stuart Cup, the Priest’s Hole, the tollgates and the French prisoners of war,” said David.

“It was quite astonishing to learn that there was so much interesting and visible history of Newtown right before our eyes every day of the week.

“It was the group’s pleasure to share its enthusiasm with other people.”

The book costs £7 and can be bought from Fuze, Simmering Cauldron, Little Deli and the Robert Owen Museum, all in Newtown.