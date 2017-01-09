Meet Newtown's Christmas baby

A FAMILY from Newtown has enjoyed a Christmas never to be forgotten.

Leon Josh Lewis chose Christmas Day morning to mark his arrival, two weeks ahead of his due date, to the delight of proud parents Nathan and Hayley from Vaynor.

Hayley had completed her Christmas dinner preparations when she went into labour in the early hours of Christmas Day.

“Everyone kept telling us it would be a Christmas Day baby and they were right,” said Hayley.

“Both of us have relatives born around Christmas Day so perhaps it is no surprise,” added Nathan.

Baby Leon was born at 7.30am on the morning of Christmas Day, weighing 6lb 15oz to become the most memorable gift either parent ever enjoyed.

“It was an exciting morning, from waking our other children and taking them to Montgomery in the early hours and heading up to Telford for the birth,” said Nathan.

Mum Hayley said: “It was all a bit of a shock and I did not get to eat Christmas dinner this year but I am already looking forward to a quieter one next year.”