Drink-driver crashed to avoid cat in Newtown

This is not the cat involved

A SHIFT manager who drove home after drinking swerved his car to avoid hitting a cat, causing him to collide with a lamp post.

John Richard Taylor, 35, of Ffordd Eglwys, Newtown, admitted drink-driving at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said police were called to a road traffic collision on the A483 at Heol Treowen on December 17.

A Renault Modus had rolled and the windscreen was smashed after the car had hit a lamppost.

Taylor, admitted he was the driver and said he had been drinking, adding “I’m not going to lie”.

Paul Inns, defending, said it was his client’s first court appearance and he had been fully co-operative with the police.

On the evening, he had visited a friend and been drinking in town and had arranged to stay at his friend’s house.

However an argument ensued and Taylor attempted to drive home and said he felt fine to drive.

While travelling home he noted a cat ran out into the road, causing him to take action, which ended up with him hitting the lamp post.

Mr Inns added his client was ashamed of his court appearance and he would not lose his job as a result of a driving ban.

Taylor was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £250.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.