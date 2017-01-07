Man stole garden ornaments and put them in his own garden

A MAN stole garden ornaments from a house opposite his own and placed them in his own garden.

At Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday Christopher Edward Daniels, 53, of Cyfronydd, admitted two charges of theft.

Justin Espie said the first offence on November 8 saw a host of garden ornaments taken from a property belonging to Nicola Barroclough.

She called police and the ornaments were recovered in the garden of Daniels.

The second offence, on November 13, was of a similar nature.

He was discovered by the police in Welshpool throwing a plant pot belonging to Jean Griffin, In the middle of the road.

He was reported to be drunk, shouting and swearing.

Paul Inns, defending, said his client believed the house of Miss Barroclough was empty and she had moved out.

The items were then discovered in his garden and he added his client couldn’t remember the second incident, but said he was under the influence of alcohol.

He added he denied having a drink problem and had stopped drinking.

Daniels was made subject to a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £60 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.