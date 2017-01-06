A WOMAN from Llandrindod Wells has been awarded a Royal Victorian Order (MVO) in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list.

Julie Shaw has been made a Member of the Victorian Order for her services to the Lieutenancy of Powys.

For the past 23 years she has looked after the Lord Lieutenants of Powys, currently thae Hon Shan Legge Burke and prior to her the late Mervyn Bourillon.

Julie joined Powys County Council in 1993 from where she retired last year.

She was personal assistant to the chief executive and looked after the Lieutenancy of the County.

Although retired from Powys County Council, Julie who lives at the Ridgebourne in Llandrindod Wells, still acts as secretary to the Lord Lieutenant of the county.

The Lord Lieutenant Shan Legge-Bourke said: “I am thrilled and delighted that Julie’s service to the lieutenancy over 28 years has been recognised by the Queen.

“It is not a political honour. It is an honour from the Queen personally.

“She is now an MVO which is a Member of the Victorian Order.”