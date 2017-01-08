Small boost to Powys County Council funds

A small increase in Powys County Council’s (PCC) confirmed budget for the next financial year will do little to ease financial pressures.

​PCC received a net increase of £170,000 for 2017/18 when comparing the final local government settlement announced at the end of December, with the provisional local government settlement from October.

​Cabinet Member for Finance, Councillor Wynne Jones said: “The net increase is after allowing for a £207,000 Homelessness funding transfer, which was funded by DWP but is now funded as part of the local government settlement.

​“The change is not significant enough to change what will be a challenging budget and leaves the county council as joint bottom of the funding table for the 22 Welsh local authorities.

​“The increase will make little difference amid continuing Government austerity measures which continue to remove funding from public service bodies. The council will therefore need to reduce spending by at least £22m during the coming three financial years, 2017-2020.

​“As a council we are charged with producing a balanced budget every year and the forthcoming budget discussions are likely to be some of the most difficult faced by the council for some time. We will have to carefully balance the needs of services against the residents’ ability to pay. But, it is very likely that there will need to be a rise in council tax rates in order to retain and safeguard valued front line services.”

Residents can comment on how the council reduces spending by £22m by taking part in the online budget balancing exercise. The online consultation exercise, which runs to January 15, 2017, sets out a range of options that could be used to generate savings over the coming three financial years.

​Participants can show their support for services by increasing or decreasing funding support and seeing the impact on the service and council’s overall budget. A new feature allows people to comment on the level of council tax.