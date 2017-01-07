A SELF employed builder assaulted his ex-partner near a Welshpool hotel.

Nigel Cork, 51, of Salop Road, Welshpool, admitted assaulting Catherine Samway.

Welshpool Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday from prosecutor Justin Espie that at 2.30am on November 15, Miss Samway was walking across the car park at the back of the hotel.

Cork approached her and there was shouting, before she removed his glasses and threw them.

Mr Espie added Cork responded by punching her to the side of the head, which prompted her to fall to the floor and graze her hand.

Phil Sherrard, for Cork, said his client gave a full admission when interviewed.

He said the victim lived across the road from Cork and they had broken up two months earlier after an 18 month relationship.

On the morning in question, the complainant had been visited by a number of people who were said to have made a gesture towards Cork.

The pair came across each other and Mr Sherrard added bad language was used and he said Miss Samway was under the influence of alcohol.

He added his client’s glasses were taken off and thrown into the road and he then slapped his ex-partner to the side of the head.

He added she had fallen backwards and that was how she had hurt her hand.

However he added his client accepted his actions.

He was given a 12 month community order by magistrates with 20 rehabilitation days.

He was fined £150, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85. He was also made subject to a 12 month restraining order.