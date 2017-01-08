Hospital staff throughout Powys were physically attacked 183 times in the last five years, figures have revealed.

Data has shown that on top of 183 physical attacks, there were also 78 verbal attacks reported in the same year.

Health campaigner and County Cllr for Newtown, Joy Jones was shocked by the figures, and believes more respect should be shown to hospital staff across the county.

Cllr Jones said: “I am shocked by this and believe more respect should be shown to hospital staff, because of the service they provide.

“When people are ill and in hospital, sometimes they take out their frustration, but it is not the fault of the person on the frontline.

“They are doing their job and are offering a good service.

“People shouldn’t take things out on the wrong person, whether that be the nurse or the doctor.”

Cllr Jones also believes that these attacks will do nothing to help the shortage of staff within the NHS in Powys, which is still a problem.

Cllr Jones added: “There still remains a shortage of staff in hospitals in Powys.

“This is a problem for us, and with figures like this showing abusive behaviour towards staff, we don’t want people to be giving up their jobs.

“Things like this could be detrimental to Powys and will only add to the problems.

“People in Powys in the health system do a tremendous job under increasing pressure.”

Despite Cllr Jones’ concerns regarding the figures, Powys was the lowest for physical and verbal attacks in Wales.

Wales’ hospital staff were attacked more than 18,000 times in the past five years, while the findings showed there were also 11,000 verbal assaults.