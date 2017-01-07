Man assaulted in Four Crosses after one night affair

A MAN went to confront another man who had spent a night with his wife and ended up assaulting him, a court heard.

Ian Christopher Hayward, 52, of Stirchley Lane, Dawley, Telford, admitted assaulting Leon Wood when he appeared at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The offence occurred at around 8.30am at an address in Four Crosses.

Mr Wood was awoken by the door bell and went downstairs. He said he was confronted by Hayward, who said he was there to hurt someone.

Hayward attempted to throw a punch, before grabbing hold of the victim’s neck.

In a struggle Hayward got his arm stuck in a door, before Mr Wood managed to shut the door and lock it.

When leaving Hayward said: “I am staying in the pub, I will see you tonight.”

Mr Wood phoned the police and said he knew the name of the woman the man was talking about, adding he had a one night affair with her several years ago, but thought she had broken up with her husband.

He told police he had never spoken to her again, before receiving abusive messages on social media from Hayward in April 2015.

Mr Wood closed his account down, and had not heard from Hayward until the assault.

In a victim personal statement he said he was concerned following the incident and wanted to make sure Hayward could not approach his family.

Paul Inns, defending, said his client had been out of trouble for many years and had spent convictions.

He added Hayward and his wife had been married for 33 years and the one night affair had occurred four to five years ago.

Hayward discovered what happened after he found letters 12 months ago.

He and his wife decided to make a go of it, but it was playing on the man’s mind and he went to Mr Wood’s house for answers.

However Mr Inns added the “red mist descended”.

Hayward said he was very sorry for what had happened and that he had not worked since discovering the one night affair.

He was made subject of a 12 month conditional discharge by magistrates and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

A restraining order was put in place for 12 months, for Hayward not to attend Woods’s address or contact him.