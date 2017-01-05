Montgomeryshire League hit with heavy fine for rule breach

THE J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League has been issued with a £1,000 fine by the Central Wales Football Association (CWFA).

The punishment was confirmed over New Year with the area association disciplining the league for breaching Section K of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) general rules which followed competitive games being played on the same date as a Welsh national team fixture in Cardiff.

Several fixtures were played on November 12, the same day as Wales hosted Serbia at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The fine stipulates a two year suspension of £800 as well as the league being ordered to cover costs of £50.

Paul Morgan, CWFA assistant disciplinary secretary, issued the Montgomeryshire League with its punishment on December 23 which was followed by a league meeting in Llansantffraid when member clubs voted not to appeal.

A statement from the CWFA read: “A disciplinary commission of the Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) met in Llanidloes on December 21.

“The J T Hughes Montgomeryshire Football League (MAFL) were asked to appear in front of a disciplinary commission to discuss the alleged breach of Section K General Regulations of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) which states no adult fixtures shall be scheduled for FIFA international calendar dates when the Wales senior squad are playing a home fixture.

“The commission decided that the case against the Montgomeryshire League was proven and they were found guilty of a breach of Section K General Regulations of the FAW.

“The commission decided the Montgomeryshire League will be fined £1,000 with £800 suspended for two years, the commission also decided the league should pay the £50 costs.”

The league was given a 10 day right to appeal to the FAW though facing a £120 hearing charge the clubs and officials decided against making any appeal.

League chairman Terry Foulkes expressed his disappointment at the league’s punishment, highlighting the fact the international match was a sell out weeks before league fixtures arranged and kicked off at 5.15pm.

“It punishes clubs and players at recreation league level for playing football,” said Foulkes. “Not everyone wants to go and watch Wales and even fewer could with all 33,000 tickets sold out well in advance.

“It is also disappointing as this rule apparently only came into force over the summer yet the first the league hears of it is when we are being fined for breaching it.

“However clubs agreed for the costs involved in appealing it would be cheaper and easier to accept the fine.”