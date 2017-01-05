Saints celebrate a new world record

BEING a world record holder will take time to sink in, according to Saints boss Craig Harrison.

The win at Cefn Druids on Friday evening ensured TNS overtook the 26 game winning run held by Ajax, and it booked the Saints place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Harrison described a strange feeling after the game, and not something that you set out to do when you get into football.

He said: “It does sound quite nice, it is not something as a young pro you put highly in your ambitions.

“You want to be a professional, get in the first team, playing in the Premier League, then in management go and win trophies.

“But I can honestly say I have never sat down and said to myself, yes I want to be in the Guinness Book of Records, and it will take time to sink in.”

The Saints boss, who also marks five years since taking over at the football club this week, commended Druids for holding TNS back for long period.

And he also challenged his players to surpass 30 straight wins.

“It is like winning a trophy, and I don’t want to sound a party pooper but we’ve won nothing yet.

“The lads have been fantastic to get to this position, and they deserve a few days off to relax, and have the new year off, which doesn’t happen much in football.

“It is one of them things that is hard to describe, you haven’t won a trophy but the actual feeling is unbelievable.

“I thought Cefn Druids were fantastic in the two games we played them, they move it around well and I can’t see them being in the bottom two at the end of the season.

“Now the next thing for us is a challenge, can we get to into the 30’s.

“It is a great feat and we want to make it even bigger and make sure it is ours for a long time to come.”

The Saints boss admitted the Guinness World Record Book was a regular present from his parents in his younger years.

And it will be high on the shopping list in the Harrison household next year.

“It is strange because as a young kid my mum and dad bought be the book and I must have about 20.

“It has been a huge group effort, all the lads have been great in playing a part to today’s final getting over the line.

“It has been six months all together, not just tonight.

“Wins here and there, goals, saves, and tackles made has all come together in the 27th game tonight.”