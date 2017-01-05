Five clubs apply for promotion to the second tier

FIVE clubs have applied for promotion from Spar Mid Wales League One to the Huws Gray Alliance next season.

With next season the last before new level two criteria comes into force a total of 13 clubs from the Alliance’s three feeder leagues have applied to make the step up.

The Mid Wales League One quintet of Berriew, Carno, Llanrhaeadr, Rhayader Town and Knighton Town have been joined by Welsh Alliance sides Glantraeth, Llandudno Junction, Llandyrnog United and Llangefni Town and Wrexham League sides Brickfield Rangers, FC Nomads of Connahs Quay, Chirk AAA and FC Queens Park.

Berriew manager David Jones said: “It is the club’s ambition to regain its Alliance status.

“When I took over in 2014 we stuck with a young side with the aim of achieving Alliance status in five years, and while we are currently doing well and probably ahead of schedule that remains the overall aim.”

Carno have already improved facilities at Ty Brith as the club strives to return to the second tier.

“As a club we want to be playing at the highest level possible,” said manager Chris Davies. “We feel promotion is a real possibility this season and hope we can make the step up if the opportunity arrives.”

Llanrhaeadr have also made a bid to return to the second tier which they were relegated from in 2014.

Chairman Phil Roberts added: “We're an ambitious club always looking to play at the highest standard possible.

“We enjoyed our time in the Alliance and we look forward to be able to compete at that level again.”

Rhayader Town secretary Dai Davies confirmed the club’s promotion bid.

“We have an inspection this week and confident our facilities will be up to criteria,” said Davies. “We are an ambitious club and want to be playing at the highest standard we can.”

Knighton Town have also applied having missed out promotion on the final day of last season.

Manager Adam Worton said: “It’s important for us to apply as it shows the club is ambitious.”