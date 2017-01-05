Energy facility developers quash safety fears and say local health is 'paramount'

THE HEALTH and safety of nearby residents is of “paramount importance” say the developers of an energy recovery facility who have reacted quickly to quash health fears to surrounding areas.

Broad Energy is behind plans to build an ‘Energy Recovery Facility’ at the Buttington Quarry, that would see 100,000 tones of non-recyclable waste from Powys and surrounding areas processed every year.

It should eventually create enough to power around 8,000 homes.

Michael Ryan, an anti-incinerator campaigner from Shrewsbury, raised fears about the development and called for the correct work to be carried out to ensure the safety of people in the area.

Alistair Hilditch-Brown, of Broad Energy, said the safety of the communities nearby was paramount and the development would be governed by strict laws and regulations.

He told the County Times: “We have worked extremely hard over the last two years with our team of experienced consultants to carry out specific environmental and health studies to ensure that the project in Buttington is viable commercially and, most importantly, environmentally.

“The safety and health of nearby residents is of paramount importance to us and all involved in this innovative project.

“Projects like the proposed ERF in Buttington are governed by strict laws and regulations which are monitored by the appropriate authorities; including Natural Resources Wales, who would provide the permit to run such an operation.”

Developers have already held two public events, one in Buttington and one at the Welshpool Livestock Market, before Christmas.

Residents were shown plans and given explanations regarding the proposed build, which is set to bring £80 million worth of investment into the area.

In a statement, Broad Energy also explained that the facility is different to the old incinerators that have divided opinion around the country.

A statement said: “An ERF is a modern state-of-the-art facility that will recover energy (in the form of electricity and heat) from residual waste (being the fraction of waste remaining after recycling).

“Direct combustion remains the most widely used thermal treatment process and uses sophisticated combustion control mechanisms to achieve a clean burn and convert waste into heat and power.

“In addition, modern ERFs have comprehensive equipment to clean the exhaust gasses before they are emitted to the atmosphere.

“Incineration on the other hand does not involve any energy recovery and is just another means of disposing of waste.”

In the facility, waste will be processed in an enclosed environment with air extraction, treatment and sound proofing to reduce noise and emissions to acceptable limits.

The ERF will then produce steam used to generate 9MW of electricity, enough to power 8,000 homes, and contribute to the UK energy target of at least 15 per cent from renewables.

A detailed environmental impact assessment is currently being carried out to support the planning application which will be submitted early this year.

Broad Energy added that Public Health England, formerly the Health Protection Agency, believes that modern well operated facilities are not a risk to human health.

The statement added: “A detailed Environmental Impact Assessment is being carried out to support the planning application and an application will also be made to NRW for an Environmental Permit.

“For both, detailed air quality assessments are being undertaken including recommending mitigation measures for minimising any residual air quality impacts.

“Modern plant technology to be installed will ensure that the type and level of emissions fall within guidelines stipulated by European Directives (the Industrial Emissions Directive), and will also meet air quality standards set by Powys Council.

“The flue gas treatment technology will ensure that most of the emissions are trapped and not released into the atmosphere, with all emissions continuously monitored by Natural Resources Wales to demonstrate compliance with limits imposed.

“NRW will only issue a permit once they are satisfied that the facility will have appropriate measures in place to protect both the environment and local communities and that it will be run by a competent operator.”

An application for an environmental permit would be submitted to NRW in due course.