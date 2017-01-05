Quartet of recreation level clubs officially apply for promotion to Mid Wales League

FOUR clubs have applied for promotion to Spar Mid Wales League Two next season.

J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League side Trewern and the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) pair of Talgarth Town and Brecon Northcote have been joined by Ceredigion League side Newcastle Emlyn in officially applying to make the step up to senior football next season.

Each will have their facilities inspected before February 1 and have until April 30 to meet the ground criteria to make the step up to Spar Mid Wales League Two.

With the two tier Mid Wales League currently four clubs short of its quota it is expected all four would be accepted to join the second division next season.

Trewern manager Nathan Jones said: “We want to get to the best level we can and see it as a great opportunity.

“We have added dug outs in recent weeks and will continue to work as hard as we have been since we formed to ensure we have the best chance of meeting the criteria. After conversations with the league secretary we’re confident we can be accepted.”

Talgarth Town, former members of the Mid Wales League until their voluntary relegation at the end of the 2015 season.

“We have regrouped since accepting demotion and have built a decent young squad,” said spokesman Les Gwynne. “The players are keen to test themselves in the higher league, however we are determined to get there on merit by winning the Mid Wales League South.”

Brecon Northcote have also targeted bringing senior league football to the town for the first time in more than 30 years.

“We have grow very quickly and so we want to go up,” said a club spokesman. “We have over 50 players in senior and under 18s so it would mean more football for the lads.”

Meanwhile Newcastle Emlyn hope to make the step up from the Ceredigion League, the first club to do so since Aberaeron in 2010.

Emlyn competed in the South Wales League for 14 years until their return in 2014 but have since regrouped.

Manager Owain Thomas said: “The club have been looking to play at higher standard ever since leaving the Welsh League.

“Now we have good crop of young players and experience at local league, we felt now is a great time to make the step again.”

Should all four clubs be accepted and no Central Wales clubs be relegated from the Huws Gray Alliance it would mean no relegation from Mid Wales League Two.