Blues bid to ‘Buck’ trend to start 2017

CAERSWS bid to hit the ground running in 2017 when Buckley Town arrive at the Recreation Ground on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Stags arrive in Mid Wales under the management of caretakers Dan Moore and Alan Edwards following the resignation of Ben Chamberlain last week with Bluebirds boss Graham Evans warning his side not to presume the visitors off the field upheaval would go in their favour.

“We lost at Buckley earlier in the season and it is up to our lads to put that right on Saturday,” said Evans. “They have obviously parted company with their manager since but it is up to us to do our jobs and get the result.

“We ended 2016 disappointingly with our defeats to Denbigh and Guilsfield so it is important we start the new year well by getting the right result on Saturday.”

The Bluebirds are without the unavailable Scott Williams, injured Lance Jones and suspended Jolyon Harries and Evans admitted he was now delving into the transfer market.

“I feel we could do with a bit of strengthening,” said Evans. “We are always on the look out for players who can improve the group and we are having a look at a few presently.”

Guilsfield bid to maintain pressure on the top three with victory at Denbigh Town with manager Danny Barton confident his side could recover from last week's Huws Gray Cup exit at Prestatyn Town.

“We soaked up their pressure and had chances to have won the game,” said Barton. “We probably had enough to win the game but I am pleased with our performance.

“Denbigh have been much improved since Eddie Maurice-Jones was appointed manager, he is a good coach and will have his players organised so we will have to be on top of our game.”

Forward Jake Cook returns from suspension but defender Robbie James is injured along with suspended club captain Gareth Jones.

Penrhyncoch make the trip to Conwy Borough aiming to start 2017 as brightly as they ended 2016 when victory at Llanfair United saw them climb out of the relegation zone.

“The win and overall performance gave the squad a great lift,” said manager Gari Lewis. “With a full squad we can compete and we go into Saturday with an 18 man squad and confidence high.”

Llanfair United manager Rhys Stephens admitted his side could do with a win following a disappointing end to 2016 ahead of the trip to Porthmadog.

“We need to be aiming to pick up something from every game,” said Stephens. “Porthmadog will be another hard game but we could do with a win and will be aiming to get a result.”