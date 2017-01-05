Williams and young Dragons take on future stars of Premier giants

Welshpool youngster Max Williams lined up for North Wales against Manchester United in November.

The teenage goalkeeper linked up with the northern squad of the Welsh development squad, which took on Manchester United’s youngsters in a friendly at the club’s Carrington training complex.

A second game, for the southern members of the Welsh development squad, took on Bristol Rovers.

Williams was selected on the back of his impressive displays for the junior sides at Vanarama Conference Wrexham.

Manager Craig Knight said: “In the two games the boys applied themselves very professionally both on and off the pitch, and looked to apply everything that was asked of them.

“We would like to thank both Bristol Rovers and Manchester United for hosting the games and for the warm and accommodating welcome they gave us.”