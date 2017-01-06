Tributes paid to Mary, aged 104 from Bishop's Castle

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former nurse and Amnesty International local branch chair who has died at the age of 104.

Mary Wolfe, 104, who lived in Bishops Castle, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, following a short illness.

Until recently, Mrs Wolfe had still been involved in coffee mornings at the Methodist Hall in Bishops Castle.

She lived in the area for 30 years after serving as a nurse and enjoying a colourful career around the world.

Her daughter, Rosie Reid, who lives in the town and runs the Old Brick Guest House, paid tribute to her mother.

She said: “She will be missed by many people, she had a lot of friends and was well known in the local area.

“She had been living in a care home for the last few years.

“You could say she had a very long and colourful career as a nurse.”

Born in Canada, Mrs Wolfe graduated as a nurse from university in Toronto.

She had a short spell nursing in South Africa, before working in Jamica where she met her husband, Edward, who was serving in the British army.

They married in 1944 and following the war the pair came to Britain, with Edward being from Hertfordshire.

After retirement, the couple moved to Churchstoke, where Edward had family connections. Edward passed away in 1984, and Mrs Wolfe has lived in Bishops Castle since 1986.

Rosie added her mother was well involved with the local community, including being heavily involved with the local Amnesty International Group.

She added: “She helped with the local church, the red cross and did a lot of work with Amnesty International, for a time as chair of the local group too.”

n ABOVE: Mary Wolfe celebrating her 100th birthday.