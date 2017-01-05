Cup takes centre stage as Carno host Magpies

THE Central Wales Cup takes centre stage this weekend with a host of third round ties across the region.

Holders Carno entertain J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One side Llanfyllin Town looking to avoid a potential banana skin while last season’s beaten finalists Guilsfield travel to Montgomery Town.

Rhayader Town host Builth Wells in one of the outstanding ties of the round while Berriew make the trip to Llanidloes Town in an all Mid Wales League One encounter.

Elsewhere ambitious Trewen test their level with a home clash with Mid Wales League Two side Churchstoke while underdogs Llanymynech will bid to cause an upset against a visiting Aberaeron.

Meanwhile Presteigne have conceded their tie at Dolgellau Athletic who receive a walk over to the fourth round.

Full draw: Llanfair United v Welshpool Town; Tywyn Bryncrug v Dyffryn Banw; Llanymynech v Aberaeron; Rhayader Town v Builth Wells; Llanidloes Town v Berriew; Carno v Llanfyllin Town; Montgomery Town v Guilsfield; Trewern v Churchstoke; Kerry v Llanrhaeadr; Radnor Valley v Llandrindod Wells; Llansantffraid Village v Newbridge; Borth United v Bow Street; Machynlleth v Hay St Marys; Penrhyncoch v Welshpool Town; Caersws v Aberystwyth University.