Fine for Llangammarch Wells knuckle duster collector

A man who collected knuckle dusters has appeared in court for having two of them in a public place.

Daniel Stuart Waterman, of Llangammarch Wells, was discovered with the items in a rucksack when a car he was in was pulled over.

Waterman, 27, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, told the court that on April 2, 2016, police pulled over a black Ford Focus near the Royal Welsh Showground at around 7pm.

The knuckle dusters were found upon a search of the car, and Waterman was arrested after admitting they were his.

When interviewed by police, he explained that he had a collection of the items at his mum’s house, and was taking them there from his brother’s, where they had been delivered.

Phil Sherrard, for Waterman, said the knuckle dusters were at the bottom of the bag, underneath shopping, and that Waterman has since disposed of his entire collection.

He added: “From when he was growing up in Southampton, there are a considerable number of offences of violence, and not one of them has involved a weapon.

“Once he can put these matters behind him, he hopes he can return to employment as a labourer.”

Waterman was fined £120, and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.