Roosters swept aside as Silkmen claim semi ticket

Huws Gray Cup

Flint Town United 3

Penrhyncoch 0

PENRHYNCOCH were left to focus on league survival after crashing out of the league cup at Flint.

The hosts dominated from the first whistle but the well drilled Roosters kept them at bay and it was not until the 18th minute when goalkeeper Lee Jenkins forced into action to deny Lee Tyson.

Flint maintained pressure with Sion James deflecting Ieuan Hewitt’s cross over the bar before Andy Brown lashed over the bar.

Dead ball specialist Mark Gornall fired a 22 yard free-kick for home goalkeeper Ben Jones to smother on 38 minutes in the Roosters best chance of the chance.

Just before the break Brown should have opened the scoring for the hosts only for Jenkins to produce a fine save at his feet.

Jenkins was again in action at the start of the second-half to deny Tyson before being finally beaten on the hour with Brown heading home Joe Culshaw’s corner.

Penrhyn were now chasing the game but leaving more space at the back for the hosts to capitalise and on 74 minutes Joe Palmer doubled Flint’s lead after steering home Kyle Smyth’s right wing cross.

It was all over four minutes later when James Hooper’s shot came back off the upright with Brown following up to net.

PENRHYNCOCH: Jenkins, E Evans, Mousley, S James, Foligno, O James, Shaw, Doherty, Meredith, L James, Gornall. Subs: Jaques, Mansell, Carruthers, Horwood, Corbisiero