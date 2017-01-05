Guilsfield taste late heartache in Seasiders defeat

Huws Gray Cup

Prestatyn Town 2

Guilsfield 1

GUILSFIELD tasted last minute heartbreak as Prestatyn Town snatched glory with the last kick of the game to snatch a semi-final berth in the Huws Gray Cup.

The hosts, unbeaten all season despite almost going to the wall due to financial problems two months ago, remain on course for a league and cup double courtesy of a Noah Edwards double.

The sides met less than a month after a feisty league encounter at Clos Mytton with the Guils determined to avenge their defeat while keeping their own hopes of silverware alive.

An even first-half saw the Seasiders break the deadlock when Edwards unleashed a 25 yard shot beyond Guils goalkeeper Dave Littleford on 27 minutes with the goal still separating the sides at the break.

However Guilsfield dominated the second-half, being denied by the woodwork twice and seeing an effort ruled offside before the inform Louis Irvine finally restored parity.

Guilsfield continued to dominate the match as the hosts were left hanging on but with seconds remaining the villagers were left devastated when Edwards struck his second of the tie to snatch their semi-final ticket

GUILSFIELD: Littleford, Bromley, Cathrall, Ford, James, Henderson, Irvine, Leonard, Litchfield, Rogers, Richards. Subs: Cook, Davies, Edwards, Jenkins, Andrew