Meifod end 2016 top of the table

J T Hughes Montgomeryshire Lge

MEIFOD ended 2016 on a high with Rob Evans netting twice in a 4-1 win at Caersws Reserves in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Hywel Bennett and Abba Salahi strikes completed the Kings victory while Phil Jones replied from the penalty spot for the Bluebirds.

Meanwhile Waterloo Rovers maintained their own title bid with a 2-1 win at Llanrhaeadr Reserves.

Tom Ellis and Olly Davies struck for the Welshpool side to cancel Huw France’s first senior goal for the hosts.

Elsewhere Llanfair United Reserves ended the calendar year with a 2-0 win at home to Berriew Reserves sealed courtesy of goals from Toby Evans and Ashley Davies.

Bishops Castle Town ran riot at Maesydre in Mitsubishi Division Two with Martyn Ziemann and Ben Phillips both netting braces in a 10-0 drubbing.

Kieron Mulloch, Mark Griffiths, Jake Cintra, Niall Thomas, Toby Siviter and George Mellor strikes completed an emphatic win for the Shropshire side.

Luke Mumford maintained his rich goal scoring form with a brace in Kerry Reserves’ 4-0 derby win at Abermule Reserves with Luke Vickers and Ryan Andrew completing the Lambs goal tally.

Elsewhere a Dave Ash four goal haul inspired Newtown Wanderers to a 5-3 victory at Llanfechain.

Ash completed a hat-trick of penalties with Dafydd Evans also on target for the Newtown side while the hosts remained in contention with a Rob Edwards treble.