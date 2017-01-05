Campaigner calls for health safeguards around Buttington energy plant

A long time anti incinerator campaigner has urged proper studies and checks to be done to safeguard the health of the people of Buttington.

Michael Ryan, a retired civil engineer, has been researching the links between people living near incinerators and infant mortality rates, ever since he lost his son to leukaemia in 1995 at the age of 19.

He also lost his 14-week-old daughter in 1985, and Mr Ryan, from Shrewsbury, believes living near an incinerator could have caused the two deaths and the death of another boy from his son’s class.

He has long been campaigning alongside retired, and now deceased, GP Dr Dick Van Steenis, against incinerators all over the country.

Following a public meeting on the proposed construction of an energy recovery facility at Buttington Quarry, he said he wants to make sure the developers have carried out all the correct checks and studies to ensure the people in the surrounding area are not put at risk.

“I don’t want people to be blinded, or to say nothing or do nothing.

“People might just look at the jobs created, not the potential health risks.

“I want the people of Buttington to look at the data, but also for the developer to make sure they have done the studies and the checks to make sure people are not at risk.”

Following Mr Ryan’s and Dr Van Steenis’ work together, the Health Protection Agency agreed to check health data around incinerators in August 2003.

However no report has come to light.

Mr Ryan has been campaigning against incinerators for many years and was first backed by former Montgomeryshire MP Lembit Opik.

He admitted he has not let go of the mantle and just wants to warn people about the potential health risks.

He said: “I haven’t let go of it, I maybe should have, but the issue feels too important to me.

“It is too late for me, I lost two of my children, but it is too much of an important issue for me.”