Seliaerts hat-trick helps Rhiewsiders to victory

BERRIEW stormed back to claim a 4-1 victory at home to Machynlleth to remain in pole position for the Spar Mid Wales League One title.

Drew Page had given Machynlleth the interval lead but Berriew were not to be denied with Karl Seliaerts completing a hat-trick while Richard Davies ended a memorable year with yet another strike.

Rhayader Town maintained their own challenge with a 5-3 derby win at home to old rivals Llandrindod Wells.

Ifan Burrell starred with a brace for the Red Kites with Gareth Hughes, Richie Powell and Tom Bethell completing their victory while the Spamen remained in contention through Elliot Williams, Ryan Sims and Shaun Nicholls.

Carno’s pursuit of title glory suffered a blow in a goalless draw at Bow Street as the young Magpies became the first club this season to deny Chris Davies’ side a goal.

Knighton Town maintained their promising end of year form with a 2-1 at home to Hay St Marys.

Danny Ives headed home Adam Worton’s corner to give the Robins the lead only for Steve Morgan to level for the Saints before Worton won the day for Knighton with a delightful free-kick.

Llanrhaeadr celebrated a 4-3 win at Welshpool Town in front of a bumper festive crowd on Friday night.

Iain Edmunds led the villagers to glory with a brace of penalties with Glenn Evans and Iwan Matthews also on target while the Liywhites replied through Neil Pryce’s brace and Ricky Litchfield strike.

Honours ended even at Tywyn Bryncrug who claimed a battling point from a 2-2 draw with Aberaeron.

Mark Edmondson and Tom Allen Davies struck for the hosts but Aberaeron claimed a point thanks to goals from Sion Clarke and David Evans.

Meanwhile Radnor Valley boosted their own survival bid while adding to their hosts relegation worries in a 6-0 win at Montgomery Town.

Geraint Lloyd led the rout with a hat-trick while Joey Price weighed in with a brace and Lewis Morris completed the scoring to ensure manager Steve Piggott a successful end to his golden tenure.