Two more windfarm plans go in for Powys

TWO more planning applications for wind turbine developments have been made, however an MP believes one is “a non-starter”.

Pennant Walters Ltd, of Aberdare, has submitted an application to Powys County Council (PCC), to build 19 turbines at Esgair Cwmowen near Carno.

The turbines will have a capacity of up to 47.5MW, and the application also includes a control building, site entrance, access tracks and highway improvements.

However Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies believes the applications are pointless.

He said: “I don’t know much about these applications, but there will be no subsidies for them and no power line to take the power out.

“I don’t know what is behind them, or the applicant, but it seems like a waste of a planning application to me.

“It may well be the application does get approved by the council, but there is no power line to take anything out.

“I think it is farcical applications such as this get put through.

“It is like building a house but having no road leading up to it.

“We are up against a Welsh Government that doesn’t care about the views of the people.”

Another planning application for six 100 metre turbines in Blaen y Glyn, Llangurig, has been put in to PCC.

Anyone wishing to make representations to PCC about either application has until January 20 to do so.

Mr Davies also expressed the same view in relation to wind turbine developments at Llanbrynmair and Carnedd Wen, which are being re-visited following a judicial review.

He added: “Nothing has moved with regards to these two applications.

“Again there are no subsidies for these available.

“I am not worried about these, but my worry and concern is what will happen in five years time, if there is a new government, and when I may not be MP.

“Until then, and until I retire, I will be fighting for the future of the Powys landscape not to be spoilt.”