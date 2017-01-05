Newtown bike trader devastated by £60,000 raid

MOTORCYCLES worth an estimated £60,000 were stolen from a business in Newtown overnight on January 1.

In total, 12 motorcycles were taken from Freestyle Bikes on St Giles business park.

Two sections of wall were knocked through so the bikes could be removed from the unit.

Colin Port, managing director of Freestyle Bikes, was devastated to receive the new year’s news.

He said: “It wasn’t a great start to the new year. It is a horrible start to what’s been a big success story for us in Wales.

“It’s come on strong for us in Wales as we do a lot of off-road vehicles.

“The Newtown store is run by Wyn and Tracy Hughes, they do a great job down there.

“For me, business is hard enough to do without this.

“It is not just the financial loss, it’s the stress it puts on everybody.”

Mr Port praised the quick reaction from Dyfed-Powys Police.

He added: “The police have done a fantastic job.

“I have to commend them, they have been exceptional

“We have got three stores around the country. This has been a growing store. We expect to expand but this has put things back now.

“They believe they’ve recovered some of the motorcycles, the others we don’t know.”

This is not the first incident of motorcycle theft in the area, £40,000 worth of bikes were stolen from Mid Wales Moto X on October 27, 2016.

Three years prior to that, the same business based on Newtown’s Vastre industrial estate was struck by a theft of bikes costing £60,000.

Similarly, another two-wheeler theft hit Meifod in December 2016.

Rising mountain biking star Louis Meade and his family had £10,000 worth of bikes stolen from their property late in the night on December 13 to 14.

n Anyone who has any information surrounding the incident at Freestyle Bikes in Newtown at around midnight on January 1 and the early hours of January 2, is encouraged to contact the police on 101.