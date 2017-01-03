Purples raid Mid Wales League for talent

03 January 2017
Published by: Gavin Grosvenor
Read more articles by Gavin Grosvenor

 

 

MAESYRHANDIR have boosted their J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Mitsubishi Division Two title bid with two exciting additions to their squad.

The Purples, currently embroiled in one of the most exciting and open title races in recent memory, have underlined their ambitions by signing two players from the Mid Wales League.

Defender Jack Jerman arrives from struggling Spar Mid Wales League One side Montgomery Town while midfielder Cenwyn Jones lands at Griffiths Latham Park from Spar Mid Wales League Two side Abermule.

