The New Saints set new world record with 27th consecutive domestic win

Cefn Druids 0 TNS 2

A goal in each half was enough for TNS to write themselves into the history books and claim the title of the most consecutive domestic wins.

The Saints overcame a plucky Cefn Druids to claim their 27th straight domestic win and take Ajax’s 44 year record in the process, putting themselves into the Guinness World Records Books.

On a night where the media and a large crowd descended on The Rock, the home side set about upsetting the party, and showed good early signs.

Mike Pritchard fired a warning shot wide, as did Stuart Cook as Druids came out on the front foot.

The Ancients striker Pritchard again fired in a long range effort, and it took until the 25th minute for the Saints to show any real sign of getting their nose in front.

A sweeping move saw Simon Spender cut a cross back for Greg Draper, but he was denied by home stopper Michael Jones, who was in fine form all evening.

He was on hand five minutes later to deny both Alex Darlington and Aeron Edwards in a scramble, before the Saints finally broke the deadlock to settle the nerves seven minutes before the break.

Jon Routledge teed up Edwards, who chested the ball down and fired an effort in off the inside of the post.

Into the second period, the second goal of the game was crucial, and it nearly came from the home side.

A scramble in the box saw Paul Harrison palm the ball away, with a faint shout of a penalty in the midst of things, before Matthew Eckersley’s volley was easily gathered by the Saints keeper.

A penalty call on Darlington down the other end was waved away, before the in form midfielder glanced a Ryan Pryce cross narrowly over the upright.

Routledge went close, before a spell of pressure from the home side showed that the game was far from over.

Despite enjoying a brief spell, all they could muster was a tame header from Adam Hesp.

Jones was on hand ten minutes from time to theatrically tip over a deflected Adrian Cieslewicz shot, and to keep out Ryan Brobbel three minutes from time when the midfielder went one on one.

But the second half nerves were put to bet and the champagne was put on ice when Routledge cooly firing in a drive from the edge of the area two minutes from time.

The goal sealed a deserved victory for The New Saints, and another success in a season where the champions have again dominated the Welsh domestic competitions.





TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott, Rawlinson, Saunders, Edwards, Routledge, Cieslewicz, Brobbel, Darlington, Draper. Subs - Wycherley, Pryce, Jones, Baker, Mullan, Seargeant, Farleigh





ATT: 662