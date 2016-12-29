Tigers, Royals and Stags target promotion

THREE clubs have applied to join the Spar Mid Wales League.

With just two days remaining until the deadline for applications, Trewern Football Club of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League and Watson Financial Mid Wales League South duo Brecon Northcote and Talgarth Town have officially made their ambitions known.

Providing no Mid Wales clubs are relegated from the Huws Gray Alliance and Spar Mid Wales League One provides a promoted club it would mean no relegation from the first division

Meanwhile the second division would also be two short of its 16 club quota and ensure no relegation to the recreation leagues