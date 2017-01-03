Bupa to continue running Powys care homes over next two years

POWYS County Council (PCC) has agreed to extend its contract with Bupa Care Homes to continue to manage 12 residential care homes across Powys over the next two years.

After renegotiating the contract, the council’s Cabinet was satisfied that the new variation to the existing contract made good business sense for the council and the ‘Powys pound’.

Councillor Stephen Hayes, Cabinet Member for Adult Services said: “The new contract offers Adult Services significant savings at a time when financial pressures on council services are severe.”

Ruth Yates, director north and Wales, Bupa Care Services said: “We are proud of the high quality care that we deliver in these homes. We are pleased that we have reached an agreement with the council which allows sustainable and high quality services for residents to continue but which also recognises the financial pressures that the council faces.”

The current Bupa contract was due to expire in May 2017, and it was announced in September that the council would explore in principle the option of developing a Local Authority Trading Company (LATC) to manage and operate the homes from that date.

Cllr Hayes added: “Whilst an Outline Business Plan for the development of an LATC highlighted financial benefits and an opportunity to enhance our future residential care homes, negotiations with Bupa continued, resulting in an extension to the contract and a significant saving for the council.

“The new contract will give continuity of service, with Bupa continuing to manage the homes for a further two years. This period will give the council time to explore the potential of an LATC in greater depth.

“We will continue to listen and learn from people of all ages to understand how we can help them meet their future housing needs and lead a healthy, active and meaningful life.

“A future LATC will not only meet the needs of residents and families, but is an exciting opportunity to integrate social care services into the homes and wider community.”