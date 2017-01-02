£1.1 million for new Llandrindod Flats

FLATS used by the Mid and West Wales Fire Service (MAWWFRS) as a training facility are going to be renovated into supported living homes.

A Powys County Council (PCC) and MAWWFRS collaboration provides training facilities for firefighters and flats due for renovation in Llandrindod Wells have provided local fire crews with the opportunity to test their skills.

‘Fairview’, a large Victorian building near the centre of Llandrindod, will undergo major refurbishment early next year to provide new supported housing. Thirteen new flats will be available to support people with additional needs.

The property, which is owned by PCC, is currently empty and awaiting building work to commence. This has allowed the PCC Housing Team and MAWWFRS to provide a series of training exercises for local firefighters at the property.

Cllr Rosemarie Harris, Cabinet Member for Housing said: “A budget of £1.1million has been allocated to renovate the property which will be refurbished into 13 flats over four floors, this will include a flat for staff accommodation, who will provide support to tenants.

“Fairview has been vacant since November 2015, as the property required significant work to bring it up to the Welsh Housing Quality Standards (WHQS).

“It is all the better that whilst waiting for works to commence, our colleagues in the Fire Service were able to use the property for their training.

“Neighbours had initial concerns that the firefighting training would be disruptive, but once our housing officer explained the planned exercises, local residents were very supportive.”

Watch Manager Phil Morris of MAWWFRS said: “It has been extremely beneficial to our crews, giving them a chance to practise their procedures in a new and realistic environment. Five of our local crews had the opportunity to test their breathing apparatus skills and test out procedures. The fact that it is a large Victorian building, converted in to flats, makes it all the more worthwhile as it will equip us to deal with all call-outs to buildings of this type.

“I’d also like to thank the neighbours for tolerating any disturbance we may have caused whilst carrying out the training, it was greatly appreciated.”

All flats will be refurbished to the current WHQS, this includes kitchens and bathrooms that meet the Royal National Institute of Blind and Dementia friendly recommendations. PCC’s occupational therapists have also been involved with advising on the design of the flats.

Level access will be provided to all entrances and a lift will also be installed to provide access to all floors.

The rear garden is planned to be fully landscaped into a communal garden, providing a much needed outside space for residents, including the provision of drying lines and small vegetable allotments.

The building works are scheduled to start in the January 2017 and anticipated to be completed in autumn 2017.