Cycling talent hit by bikes theft

A MOUNTAIN biking star woke to discover his treasured bikes had been stolen just days after his 18th birthday.

Thieves broke into a locked shed at Louis Meade’s family home near Meifod overnight on December 13-14 making off with around £10,000 worth of bikes.

A total of eight bikes were stolen, including Louis’ competition and training bikes, his 15-year-old brother’s brand new motocross motorcycle, and his parents’ bikes.

“My little brother went to the shed, and discovered they were all gone,” said Louis.

“When he ran in and told us we were all shocked and devastated. This was my race bike, which I had taken all across the world, that had gone.

“And not only that, all my family’s bikes and my brother’s motorbike.

“I’m absolutely devastated. Bikes have always been my passion and I simply can’t afford this loss.”

Louis has been competing for four years, and was crowned Wales’ top junior rider in 2016 as well as making it into the UK’s top five. The stolen racing bike, a black and yellow Solid Strike, has taken him to competitions across the UK as well as Sweden and Austria.

With it gone, the Llanfyllin High School pupil now faces uncertainty over whether he will be able to compete next year, but friends have set up a page online to try and raise the money to get Louis back on a bike.

Two friends, Dan Griffiths and Kaos Seagrave, have also planned a sponsored Snowdon climb to boost their fundraising efforts. They will set off on the toughest route to the top, Crib Goch, on January 28 – with their ankles tied together.

You can donate at www.gofundme.com/rpz346p8

Louis added: “I’m absolutely gutted, without those bikes I’m not sure if I will be able to race in the 2017 season and chase my dreams.

“People are being really kind in helping raise money, but it's not just the value of the bikes – it's the feel of being watched and robbed.”

Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for information on the theft.

n Anyone with information, or who may have been offered any of the bikes for sale, is urged to contact the police on 101.