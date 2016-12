ABERMULE have snapped up striker Connor Stacey.

The ex-Newtown academy youngster cut his teeth at Maesyrhandir and represented Newtown Rovers before joining Montgomery Town in the summer and now makes the trip to the Community Centre Ground.

Heading in the other direction is 30-year-old utility player Stuart Buckley-Robins who returns to Montgomery following a spell with Abermule, having joined from the now defunct Forden United in the summer.