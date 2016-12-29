Llanidloes cousins making a splash

LLANIDLOES teenager Amber Owen has been crowned a national swimming champion.

The 16 year old continued her success at the Swim Wales National Short Course Swimming Championships in Swansea.

The City of Cardiff club swimmer Amber won gold and became national champion in the 50m breast stroke (16/15 years) as well as gaining two bronze medals in the 100m and 200m breast stroke.

Owen joined the City of Cardiff Club in September and gained her first Welsh cap representing her country at the Inter County Championships in Sheffield in October.

Meanwhile cousin Harry Turner also continued his success in Swansea.

The 17 year old from Llanidloes, a member of Newtown and Mount Kelly swimming clubs, took age grade gold in the 50m and 100m backstroke events

Turner has now qualified for their forthcoming entry to the 2017 French Golden Tour competition in Marseille.