Call for Gypsy and Traveller site consultaiton in Machynlleth

A TOWN council and assembly member believe that expansion of a gypsy and traveller site near Machynlleth should go out to a full consultation.



Powys County Council (PCC) is gathering public opinion on the site through the planning application process instead of a separate consultation.



A site engagement event was held in November, collecting public views and opinions on the preferred site, adjoining the cemetery on Newtown Road.



After this, a planning application was placed on December 5 by PCC.



Members of the public are able to comment on the proposals by visiting the Powys planning website and searching for application number P/2016/1227.



Machynlleth Town Council believes a full public consultation on the proposed traveller site should be held.



Councillors unanimously backed a vote of no confidence in PCC over the issue.



Russell George, who represents Montgomeryshire in the National Assembly for Wales, has raised the issue of public engagement over the proposed traveller site in the National Assembly Chamber with the Cabinet Secretary for Communities, Carl Sargeant AM.



Speaking after raising the issue in the National Assembly, Mr George said: “Regardless of the merits of the proposed location of the expanded traveller site, I agree that local residents should be able to make suggestions and have their say.



“There should be a full, proper and transparent public consultation to ensure that residents have the opportunity to express their ideas.



“This is simply democracy in action and would complement the engagement session which the local authority conducted at the end of November.



“When I raised this issue in the National Assembly I was pleased that the Cabinet Secretary acknowledged that all local authorities ought to be operating under the principles of the Well-being and Future Generations Act which enshrines the principles of consultation and public engagement.”



Councillor Rosemarie Harris, Powys council Cabinet Member for Property, Buildings and Housing, said: “We did not agree to hold ‘a full public consultation before deciding on whether Machynlleth was the best place for a Traveller site’ and we were not in a position to promise a full consultation.



“We are required under the Housing (Wales) Act 2014 to assess the needs of Gypsy and Travellers and provide accommodation in accordance with an identified need.



“If we do not provide accommodation in accordance with an identified need then we could face possible action from the Welsh Government.





“We will investigate the suitability of this site in parallel with our on-going work on our preferred site.”