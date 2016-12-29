New referee course to start 2017

New generation of referees needed to save Mid Wales football

THE New Year marks a renewed effort to recruit a new generation of football referees.

Newtown Football Club’s Griffiths Latham Park hosts a Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) course on Monday, January 9 at 7pm with a cost of £15.

Central Wales football officials have warned for many years the aging and dwindling number of referees in the region insufficient for the great number of fixtures.

Last season the shortage claimed its first victim in the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) with officials now pressing ahead with great urgency to boost number