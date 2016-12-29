End of year cup ties for Guils and Roosters

Published date: 29 December 2016 |
Published by: Gavin Grosvenor
Read more articles by Gavin Grosvenor

 

GUILSFIELD bid to derail Prestatyn Town’s Huws Gray Alliance double bid when the sides clash in the last eight of the league cup on Saturday (2.30).

Manager Danny Barton said: “The lads played well against Caersws and set up a big game on Saturday. 

Meanwhile Penrhyncoch travel to third placed Flint Town United aiming to complete back to back wins and maintain their bright end to 2016 following their 2-0 win at Llanfair United on Tuesday.

Manager Gari Lewis said: “It was a massive win for us and one the boys thoroughly deserved.”

  • See full story in the County Times

